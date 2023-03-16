Lanett Police Department welcomes new chief

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department recently announced a new chief after former Police Chief Jonny Wood announced his retirement last year.

Now Chief Denise McCin will be taking over within the department. She is also the second female to be Police Chief of Lanett.

McCain worked as an officer and detective for many years, now being selected for her new position.

She was officially sworn in earlier this month by Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard.

