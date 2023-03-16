Muscogee Co. coroner uses U-Haul for transportation of bodies, coroner’s van in poor condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has been using some unusual equipment within his department to haul bodies.

Bryan confirmed U-Hauls are being used to transport bodies from the Columbus to Atlanta for autopsies.

Bryan says Muscogee County’s van is not in good condition and the van has been around longer than he has as coroner, which is over a decade.

He adds The Georgia Bureau of Investigation cannot perform an autopsy until a table is available and in order to speed up the process they need to get the bodies out to make room for more.

Bryan says deaths of all kinds, including homicides and suicides, have been increasing through the years.

”Really what initiated this whole thing, so they can have closure,” said Bryan. “It’s all a timeline factor.”

Coroner Bryan says he plans to go before city council and present his budget for new vans.

