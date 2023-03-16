Organization to hold event to raise awareness of rise in Columbus gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization is hitting the streets of Columbus to raise awareness of the rise in gun violence.

100 Women on the Move has been doing charitable work for 30 years.

This Saturday, March 18, will be the second time the organization will be “on the move” in vehicles.

Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Sheriff Greg Countryman are just a few of the people to speak at this weekend event.

“As the community knows, there so much violence going on, and we need to come together as a community and try to stop the violence, but it takes the whole community,” said founder Wanda Banks-Rookard.

The lineup for this event begins at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

For more information, contact 706-332-2820.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.