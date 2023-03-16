Rainy Conditions for St. Patty’s Day, but Conditions Clear Up and Cool Off for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sunshine and rainbows aren’t expected to make an experience for St. Patrick’s day in the Valley. Waking up tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s and warming up to the low 70s by the afternoon and evening. The Valley does have a chance of seeing light showers heading out the door in the morning, but the best coverage of rain is expected to begin around the lunchtime hour and last throughout the evening. With this frontal system bringing the rain tomorrow, wind conditions will be on the breezy side, and the Valley can expect wind gusts up to 25 Despite the rainy St. Patty’s Day, there does appear to be a pot of gold at the end of this rainy system, as conditions for the weekend will be sunny and dry! Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be on the cooler side with morning lows in the mid-30s to low 40s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Both days will feature sunshine at times, but the clouds will be lingering throughout most of the weekend. The first day of spring is this Monday, but spring hasn’t “sprung” just yet. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for morning lows and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s the first two official days of spring, so it’s still not quite warm enough to get the spring plants in the ground yet. Average temps return by Wednesday as another frontal system is expected to bring rain to the Valley next Friday. We will continue to watch this next rain chance and bring you updates.

