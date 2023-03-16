St. Patrick’s Day events in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are several St. Patrick’s Day-themed events on Friday, March 17, in Columbus, including six in Uptown Columbus.

The director of communication and events for Always Uptowns said there will be events for everyone to participate in.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy. The fountains are getting turned green tomorrow. So that’s always fun and festive. So, we’re just trying to bring some livelihood to the community and just some excitement to support all of these small businesses,” said Green.

Two events are St. Paddy’s 5k, scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and an all-day event hosted by Fetch Park. Both are family, friendly events.

