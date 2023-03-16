Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

St. Patrick’s Day events in Uptown Columbus

(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are several St. Patrick’s Day-themed events on Friday, March 17, in Columbus, including six in Uptown Columbus.

The director of communication and events for Always Uptowns said there will be events for everyone to participate in.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy. The fountains are getting turned green tomorrow. So that’s always fun and festive. So, we’re just trying to bring some livelihood to the community and just some excitement to support all of these small businesses,” said Green.

Two events are St. Paddy’s 5k, scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and an all-day event hosted by Fetch Park. Both are family, friendly events.

For a full list of tomorrow’s events in Uptown Columbus, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”
A federal judge last week struck down Alabama laws against panhandling, ruling that the statues...
Judge strikes down Alabama laws against panhandling
Muscogee Co. Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Dept. arrest local fugitive
Muscogee Co. Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Dept. arrest local fugitive

Latest News

Dancing Stars of Columbus
INTERVIEW: Dancing Stars of Columbus Chairman shared more about this year’s event
Stop the Violence
Organization to hold event to raise awareness of rise in Columbus gun violence
Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell host 3rd annual golf tournament
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
WTVM’s Jason Dennis prepares for Dancing Stars of Columbus, how you can help