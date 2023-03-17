Business Break
2 wanted men await extradition after Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Two men arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two known fugitives are behind bars, awaiting extradition following arrests for outstanding warrants from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Ross Nuzzo was wanted in Russell County Sheriff’s Office for a felony bench warrant for an initial charge of domestic violence by strangulation.

Countryman says on March 16, investigators with the office’s Fugitive, Gang and Drug Unit arrested Nuzzo in Muscogee County. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he will wait for extradition to Alabama.

On March 17, the Fugitive, Gang, and Drug Unit and US Marshal Service received information on the whereabouts of Antonio Davis, a man wanted in Taylor County for aggravated assault from a shooting where a victim was shot multiple times in the face, aggravated battery and armed robbery.

Countryman says investigators arrested Davis at a Muscogee County residence and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail. He will remain there until he is taken to Taylor County, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

