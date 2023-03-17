Alabama, Auburn preparing for second round of NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama and Auburn made it out of the first round in Birmingham on Thursday and now look ahead to their second-round matchups.

Coming off their 21-point victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Crimson Tide turn their focus to eight seed Maryland. The Terrapins outlasted West Virginia for a shot at the number one overall seed.

Alabama coasted to the second round despite Brandon Miller shooting 0-for-5 on the night with limited minutes. After the game, coach Nate Oats said that Miller was working through a groin injury sustained in the SEC Championship game.

Leading the Tide off the bench was Nick Pringle with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Auburn defeated Iowa in the opening round, 83-75. Auburn’s offense exploded in the second half for 52 points with 18 of their first 20 points coming from behind the arc.

The Tigers caught fire behind Freshman guard Tre Donaldson who went 3-for-3 from deep.

Auburn’s next matchup is number one seed Houston who beat North Kentucky, 63-52. Houston’s star point guard Marcus Sasser is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Tigers.

Alabama will face Maryland on Saturday at 9:40/8:40c, and Auburn plays Houston on Saturday at 7:10/6:10c. Both of those games take place in Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.