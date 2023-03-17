Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama, Auburn preparing for second round of NCAA Tournament

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Zachary Card
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama and Auburn made it out of the first round in Birmingham on Thursday and now look ahead to their second-round matchups.

Coming off their 21-point victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Crimson Tide turn their focus to eight seed Maryland. The Terrapins outlasted West Virginia for a shot at the number one overall seed.

Alabama coasted to the second round despite Brandon Miller shooting 0-for-5 on the night with limited minutes. After the game, coach Nate Oats said that Miller was working through a groin injury sustained in the SEC Championship game.

Leading the Tide off the bench was Nick Pringle with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Auburn defeated Iowa in the opening round, 83-75. Auburn’s offense exploded in the second half for 52 points with 18 of their first 20 points coming from behind the arc.

The Tigers caught fire behind Freshman guard Tre Donaldson who went 3-for-3 from deep.

Auburn’s next matchup is number one seed Houston who beat North Kentucky, 63-52. Houston’s star point guard Marcus Sasser is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Tigers.

Alabama will face Maryland on Saturday at 9:40/8:40c, and Auburn plays Houston on Saturday at 7:10/6:10c. Both of those games take place in Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus

Latest News

ALL ACCESS: Opelika Bulldogs
Opelika to face Thompson in 2023 AHSAA Kickoff Classic
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Brackets busted! Top teams fall before Day 2
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine