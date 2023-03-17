Beauregard to face Selma in 2023 AHSAA Kickoff Classic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Beauregard will begin the AHSAA football season against 5A Selma in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Montgomery’s Crampton Bowl. The game will be on Thursday, August 24 at 8/7c.

Selma finished last season as the 5A, Region 3 runner-up and Beauregard was the runner up for 5A, Region 4. Senior running back for the Hornets, Jacori Tarver, rushed for 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022.

Justin Jones will begin his third year as the head coach for Beauregard. Last season, Jones led the Hornets to a 10-2 record.

This is Beauregard’s second appearance in the Kickoff Classic. The last time was in 2012 when the Hornets fell to Central, Clay County, 25-13.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.