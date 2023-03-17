Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The highly anticipated mixed-used development is set to open in Uptown Columbus very soon.

There was a soft opening Thursday evening - giving locals and visitors a sneak peek at the Highside Market located at the corner of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue.

“Looks & Libations” is the first of many events to take place leading up to the grand-opening of Highside Market in late August, early September of this year.

Thursday was a big “hello” to a place where everyone can “Gather, Enjoy, and Become.”

“With all the things to do just as a family or a couple, I’m really excited for Highside Market to open, and I look forward to the formal opening hopefully soon,” says Columbus resident, Jessica Ferriter.

Ferriter is just one of many excited, Columbus locals who visited the “Looks & Libations” at the almost ready for business, Highside Market. It will be an energetic hub for dining, retail, office, and event space.

The eventful night of preview had live music, food, drinks and shopping at the businesses who will call Highside.

“It’s a place for all by all, it is a place for community,” says President of the Cotton Companies, Christopher Woodruff.

Woodruff says once open, there will always be something happening at Highside. “It’s a place to come shop, come work, come exercise, it’s a place to come eat, a place to drink.”

The name came after our team got together and really worked on trying to figure out something that was new, but could communicate both the geographic nature and the feeling that we wanted to have.”

Cleaver & Cork, Teased Hair Salon, Nonic Bar, Mountain High Outfitters, Whit’s Frozen Custard, and Council Wardrobe Studio are some tenants at Highside to name a few.

JR McKinney, chef and owner of ‘It’s Tamale Time’ says being apart of the new venture is a dream come true.

“To be here is probably one of the single, coolest, best things to happen to us as business, personally and professionally,” says McKinney. “To be here with some of these other business, especially the restaurants who are already national, it gives me hope that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Woodruff’s business partner and principal of The Cotton Companies, Martin Huff, says the transformative development is something the Fountain City needs.

“It’s things that bring people together. It creates spaces for all people in all walks of life to come be, enjoy relax, take a load off, and have good shopping experiences. These are the things that we want to see in the headline,” says Huff.

Huff says since woodruff purchased the property almost seven years ago, a lot of thoughtful planning has taken place which will pay off in the long-run.

“You do that so you ultimately end up with a product that you’re proud of and it’s here for ten, twenty years and it still gives off same that good feel, good vibe every time you walk in,” says Huff. “We’ll have that for the next twenty years.”

Woodruff says there is still space left if you are a business owner interested in making Highside home.

For more information, click here.

