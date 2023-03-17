Business Break
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters

Georgia Power, in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is helping those in need of utility assistance in nearly 300 zip codes across
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power, in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is helping those in need of utility assistance in nearly 300 zip codes across the peach state.

Thursday, representatives from Georgia Power and the Department of Community Affairs were at at the Goodwill Career Center to help qualifying customers complete applications for the Georgia Rental Assistance Program.

Home-renters who live in 31901-03-06-07 zip codes in Columbus are eligible to apply for help on past-due electricity bills.

You can still get in person help from Energy Assistance team members. Representatives will be on site March 17 to help start and finish applications for assistance from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library located at 3000 Macon Road.

“It’s very helpful because customer sometimes may need assistance with filling out an application, especially those applications that are accepted electronically, so we are here to provide application assistance and also to make sure they get to the finish line to get the help that they so need,” says Connie Gooslby, Georgia Power Energy Assistance Coordinator.

To qualify for bill payment assistance you must:

  • Rent your home
  • Be a Georgia Power customer living in one of the 294 zip codes determined as income qualified
  • Have a balanced bill on your Georgia Power Account

What you need to bring:

  • Georgia Power account number
  • Proof of identity
  • Proof of income, renter status, and/or risk of housing instability ( a past-due electric bill)

One of the next face-to-face application help days is Saturday, March 25 at First Presbyterian Church located at 125 South Jackson Street, Americus, Ga.

The deadline to apply for utility assistance is March 31.

To learn more about funding or to apply, click here.

