Local community store to host first spring fling Easter celebration in Hurtsboro

Egg hunts, Easter Bunnies, and enormous breakfasts: Easter events in Jackson
(tcw-wlbt)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - A local long-standing convenience store in Hurstboro invites the community to its first Easter event.

On April 1, from noon to 4 p.m. EST, Dix Convenience Store is hosting a Children’s Easter & Spring Fling Celebration.

This event is open to the public and will have fun games and live music.

Dix Convenience Store, located at 912 Prudence Road, Hurstboro, Alabama, has served the community for over 60 years.

Other sponsors for this event include Kountry Kangz Mudders, DTRG Mudders, BackRoad Boyz, and Trail Soldierz.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

