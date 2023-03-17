Business Break
Man charged with drug, firearm crimes after crashing into Columbus fire station(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A driver is arrested on drug and gun possession charges after crashing into a fire station on Warm Springs Road in Columbus due to falling asleep at the wheel.

In the early morning of March 15, 2023, an accident occurred in the 4600 block of Warm Springs Road in Columbus. According to reports, Columbus Police officers responded to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and found a vehicle that had crashed into Fire Station 11, causing minor damage to the building.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Taylor, a 37-year-old male. Taylor was not injured or impaired in the accident, but police discovered that he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that Taylor was in possession of both a firearm and illegal drugs.

As a result of these findings, Taylor was arrested and charged with the following several offenses:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute,
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,
  • Duty upon striking a fixed object, and
  • Failure to maintain lane

