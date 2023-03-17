COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is National Child Life Month. It’s a time where medical communities around the world recognize child life specialist and the profession by raising awareness through various activities.

Child life specialists are specifically trained, certified professional child-development experts who work to ensure that life remains as normal as possible for children in healthcare settings. Over at Piedmont Columbus Regional, child life specialist say they support children and their families by using a variety of tactics to help them better understand a process, procedure, or other element of their medical experience.

“One of the biggest things we can do for our patients when there here is provide procedural support and preparation for upcoming procedures,” said Miranda Julian, MS. “That’s going to allow the child to stay calmer, it’s going to use less sedation for certain procedures so, it’s all going to benefit their child and their family.”

Piedmont’s Child Life Program partners with several foundations throughout the country collecting various types of donations like care packages, video game systems and special hospital gowns helping to ensure young patients have a positive hospital stay.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.