Opelika to face Thompson in 2023 AHSAA Kickoff Classic

ALL ACCESS: Opelika Bulldogs
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika will face defending 7A champion Thompson in the 2023 AHSAA Kickoff Classic. The game will take place on Thursday, August 24 at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery.

Thompson claimed its fourth straight state title in December with a 49-24 win over Auburn High. Trent Seaborn, a 14-year old eighth grader, was 12-for-14 passing in the game with 207 yards and five touchdown.

“We are excited about the opportunity to compete against Thompson in the Kickoff Classic,”  Speakman said through an AHSAA press release. “We have always taken pride in playing a tough schedule and this game with the four-time defending 7A state champions proves that. Coach Mark Freeman and his staff have done an incredible job of building the Thompson program into a national power, and we look forward to competing against them in the season opener.”

The Bulldogs finished 5-5 last season.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

