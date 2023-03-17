Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway patrol vehicle. (Source: WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele, Ann Barnett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Mississippi says a woman was killed early Friday morning while she was in the middle of a highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman was in the middle of U.S. 49 at about 3 a.m. when she was hit by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

WDAM reports the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the interstate in Forest County was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman was in the middle of the road as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell