Police searching for suspects in burglary at Columbus vape shop on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police are searching for the identity of two suspects in a south Columbus vape shop burglary.

According to CPD, two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing Vape City on Victory Drive on March 9.

Officers say the first suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas jogging pants with white stripes and white New Balance tennis shoes. Police add that the man appears to have a mustache, goatee, or beard.

The second male suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black tennis shoes. His hair appeared to have long brown hair and facial hair also.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in the security video above should contact authorities.

