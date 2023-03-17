Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police searching for suspects in burglary at Columbus vape shop on Victory Dr.

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police are searching for the identity of two suspects in a south Columbus vape shop burglary.

According to CPD, two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing Vape City on Victory Drive on March 9.

Officers say the first suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas jogging pants with white stripes and white New Balance tennis shoes. Police add that the man appears to have a mustache, goatee, or beard.

The second male suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black tennis shoes. His hair appeared to have long brown hair and facial hair also.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in the security video above should contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”

Latest News

Two men arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
2 wanted men await extradition after Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests
Man charged with drug, firearm crimes after crashing into Columbus fire station
Man charged with drug, firearm crimes after crashing into Columbus fire station
Patrick Grider
Sexual misconduct trial involving Auburn bar owner set for March 27
Scruffy Murphy’s in Uptown Columbus offers special deals for St. Patty’s Day
Scruffy Murphy’s in Uptown Columbus offers special deals for St. Patty’s Day