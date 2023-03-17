Rain Moves Out for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms moving through the Valley putting a damper on your St. Patty’s Day festivities, but don’t fret! As we get into the weekend much nicer conditions settle in. Tonight will bring lows back in the mid and upper 30s, with temps only reaching the mid 50s for the afternoon. The brisk winds from behind the front will continue to gust through the overnight and your day tomorrow, but we should see plenty of peaks of sunshine to warm you up a little. Sunday will bring even colder temps! We’ll start off your Sunday reset with a freeze watch in place for temps in the upper 20s and low 30s, and stay in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. You can start to swap your layers for shorts as we move into the next work week with things staying dry and gradually warming up each day. The Valley will stay nice and dry through the next work week before another front brings more rain Friday into next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.