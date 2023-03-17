Business Break
Scruffy Murphy’s in Uptown Columbus offers special deals for St. Patty’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day events in Uptown Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Patrick’s Day and weekend festivities have already kicked off in the Fountain City.

Scruffy Murphy’s is hosting its St. Patrick’s Day event and is offering a $25 cover charge with a set menu.

You get a spring roll, one of four meals and a non-alcoholic drink. An alcoholic beverage will be an extra charge.

“It’s a day when friends and family get together and have a good time. It’s just a really have a good time day,” said owner Breda Gleeson.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be live Irish music and Daniel Hamrick.

