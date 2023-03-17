Sexual misconduct trial involving Auburn bar owner set for March 27

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The owner of an Auburn bar has now registered as a sex offender, according to the Lee County Sheriff.

Patrick Grider was charged with sexual misconduct in February 2022. A complaint filed in court states a woman says Grider touched her breast at Skybar and shoved another woman’s underwear into her face.

He was found guilty of those charges in May 2022 by an Auburn municipal judge. However, his defense pushed for a new trial, citing what the defense claims to be numerous procedural and jurisdictional errors in the case.

The bar owner entered a plea of not guilty. News Leader 9 attempted to contact Grider’s attorney and will updated on a response.

A jury trial is set for March 27

