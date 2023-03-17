Valley man arrested for promoting prison contraband, other charges

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man was arrested for drug charges and promoting prison contraband.

48-year-old John Todd Pike faces the following charges:

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree

Promoting prison contraband, second degree

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

He also is facing failure to appear charges for the following:

Trafficking

Two counts promoting prison contraband

Four counts theft of property, third degree

Possession of a forged instrument

According to the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office, Todd was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 14.

No further details have been released at this time concerning what led to his arrest.

