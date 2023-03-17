Business Break
Valley man arrested for promoting prison contraband, other charges

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man was arrested for drug charges and promoting prison contraband.

48-year-old John Todd Pike faces the following charges:

  • Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree
  • Promoting prison contraband, second degree
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

He also is facing failure to appear charges for the following:

  • Trafficking
  • Two counts promoting prison contraband
  • Four counts theft of property, third degree
  • Possession of a forged instrument

According to the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office, Todd was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 14.

No further details have been released at this time concerning what led to his arrest.

