Valley man arrested on multiple crimes by Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars on multiple drug charges.

The Chamber County Sheriff’s Office reported 48-year-old John Pike was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 15.

Pike faces several charges, including promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance.

He also was charged with failure to appear in court on crimes such as trafficking and possession of a forged instrument.

There is no official word that led to his arrest.

