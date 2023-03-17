Valley man arrested on multiple crimes by Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars on multiple drug charges.
The Chamber County Sheriff’s Office reported 48-year-old John Pike was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 15.
Pike faces several charges, including promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
He also was charged with failure to appear in court on crimes such as trafficking and possession of a forged instrument.
There is no official word that led to his arrest.
