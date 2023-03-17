Business Break
Valley man arrested on multiple crimes by Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars on multiple drug charges.

The Chamber County Sheriff’s Office reported 48-year-old John Pike was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 15.

Pike faces several charges, including promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance.

He also was charged with failure to appear in court on crimes such as trafficking and possession of a forged instrument.

There is no official word that led to his arrest.

Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus artist collaborates on dress worn at Oscars red carpet
Valley man arrested on multiple crimes by Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
Pastor’s Academy through Columbus Police Department
