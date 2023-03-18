Business Break
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard

A 19-month-old is dead following a house fire in Lee County.
A 19-month-old is dead following a house fire in Lee County.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-month-old is dead following a house fire in Lee County.

On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire in the 300 block of Lee Rd. 706 in Beauregard.

Multiple agencies including deputies, investigators, and the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist.

Five people were able escape the fire but a 19-month-old male was not able to be saved. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lee County Coroner’s Office. All other survivors were family members of the infant.

Although foul play is not expected, the case remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshalls Office and Lee County Investigators.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

