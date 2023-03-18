Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chilly Temperatures Return for the Weekend in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels
Weekend Forecast Panels(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is going to be a chilly weekend for the Chattahoochee Valley. There is another cold front following the front that brought rain to our area yesterday. This front is not going to bring rain to the Valley, but cold temperatures.  Today temps will warm into the mid-50s with partly sunny skies. Tomorrow morning there is a freeze warning for parts of the Valley because temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s! Sunday will feature more sunshine, but not much warmth; highs peak in the low 50s Sunday. The first day of spring is this Monday, but spring hasn’t “sprung” just yet. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for morning lows and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s the first two official days of spring, so it’s still not quite warm enough to get the spring plants in the ground yet. Average temps return by Wednesday as another frontal system is expected to bring rain to the Valley next Friday. We will continue to watch this next rain chance and bring you updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured
Two men arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
2 wanted men await extradition after Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Latest News

Chilly temps with sunshine in the forecast.
Rain Moves Out for the Weekend
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Out the Door Forecast WTVM
Have the Rain Gear Ready For St. Patrick’s Day
Tomorrow's Forecast WTVM
Rainy Conditions for St. Patty’s Day, but Conditions Clear Up and Cool Off for the Weekend