Chilly Temperatures Return for the Weekend in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is going to be a chilly weekend for the Chattahoochee Valley. There is another cold front following the front that brought rain to our area yesterday. This front is not going to bring rain to the Valley, but cold temperatures. Today temps will warm into the mid-50s with partly sunny skies. Tomorrow morning there is a freeze warning for parts of the Valley because temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s! Sunday will feature more sunshine, but not much warmth; highs peak in the low 50s Sunday. The first day of spring is this Monday, but spring hasn’t “sprung” just yet. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for morning lows and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s the first two official days of spring, so it’s still not quite warm enough to get the spring plants in the ground yet. Average temps return by Wednesday as another frontal system is expected to bring rain to the Valley next Friday. We will continue to watch this next rain chance and bring you updates.

