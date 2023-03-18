Cold Sunday Ahead; Warmer Mid to Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you thought Saturday was chilly, get ready for even colder temperatures on Sunday with lows in the morning near freezing in most spots and highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, but overall more sunshine than we saw on Saturday. Temperatures plunge into the 20s early Monday morning in many spots, and highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon - about ten degrees below average for this time of year. For Tuesday, highs will be back in the 60s, and Wednesday they go back to the 70s. We expect to stay dry through the middle of next week. By next Thursday and Friday, we will have highs back in the low to mid 80s in most spots. A slight chance of showers is expected late next Friday, but the next best chance of rain looks to come in late Friday night into the day next Saturday. We will keep the forecast a bit unsettled when it comes to rain chances into early on the next week. Highs should drop back to the 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.