Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cold Sunday Ahead; Warmer Mid to Late Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you thought Saturday was chilly, get ready for even colder temperatures on Sunday with lows in the morning near freezing in most spots and highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, but overall more sunshine than we saw on Saturday. Temperatures plunge into the 20s early Monday morning in many spots, and highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon - about ten degrees below average for this time of year. For Tuesday, highs will be back in the 60s, and Wednesday they go back to the 70s. We expect to stay dry through the middle of next week. By next Thursday and Friday, we will have highs back in the low to mid 80s in most spots. A slight chance of showers is expected late next Friday, but the next best chance of rain looks to come in late Friday night into the day next Saturday. We will keep the forecast a bit unsettled when it comes to rain chances into early on the next week. Highs should drop back to the 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured

Latest News

Weekend Forecast Panels
Chilly Temperatures Return for the Weekend in the Valley
Chilly temps with sunshine in the forecast.
Rain Moves Out for the Weekend
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Out the Door Forecast WTVM
Have the Rain Gear Ready For St. Patrick’s Day