Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office shared an update on the remains found in a wooded area in the Fountain City.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Examiner’s office says the person found on 5th Avenue is a white male, not a female, as initially stated.

Additionally, the identity of the remains still has not been identified, and officials do not expect to learn it soon.

Columbus’s Homicide Unit is currently working on the case, despite the matter not being determined as a homicide. They say they will be reviewing records of missing person reports from the past couple of months.

