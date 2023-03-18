Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured
Two men arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
2 wanted men await extradition after Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Latest News

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea