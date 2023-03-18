Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Recall issued for select frozen fruits over hepatitis A concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scenic Fruit Company is recalling certain types of frozen fruit due to a potential hepatitis A contamination.

The company says one of the products being recalled is the organic tropical fruit blend that is sold nationwide at Trader Joe’s.

Frozen organic strawberries that were sold under five different brand names, including Costco’s Kirkland Signature and Aldi’s Simply Nature, are also being recalled.

Those products were distributed in several states.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that stems from exposure to the hepatitis A virus.

Symptoms include fatigue, jaundice, and abdominal pain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries, including two who were hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return the product to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured
Auburn authorities arrest Opelika natives for identity theft, possession of drugs
Auburn authorities arrest Opelika natives for identity theft, possession of drugs

Latest News

Hunter Biden is countersuing the owner of a computer shop who shared the contents of his laptop...
Hunter Biden sues shop owner who worked on laptop
Police say two have been arrested in connection to a robbery that left a woman with severe...
Teen, 19-year-old jailed for violent robbery in Texas
Police say two have been arrested in connection to a robbery that left a woman with severe...
Teens charged in connection to violent robbery
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart