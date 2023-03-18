Business Break
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police investigate a shooting that has left one person injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Wedgefield Court.

There is no official word on the condition of the victim or any arrests being made.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

