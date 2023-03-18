Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches

A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast. (Source: WPTV, MATT PICARELLI, CNN)
By Michael Buczyner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) - A surfer in Florida says a shark bit him while in the water near Pepper Park Beach over the previous weekend.

“It was a big animal, and it took a chomp out of my foot,” Matt Picarelli said. “And it immediately left.”

Picarelli said he rushed out of the water as others helped him.

“It was bleeding everywhere. So, I had a bunch of strangers helping me out, giving me water and putting pressure on the wound,” Picarelli said.

The Florida surfer said his wound needed 50 stitches once at the hospital. He also suffered a broken tendon.

“It didn’t look good,” Picarelli said.

Now, he’s recovering from the physical wounds but said the bite keeps replaying in his mind.

“I’ve been having nightmares about it with sharks coming towards me and biting me, attacking me,” Picarelli said.

The surfer said everyone in the ocean knows about the dangers of sharks but he is staying optimistic while planning to return to the water.

“I’ve surfed my entire life. I love the ocean. So, I don’t see myself not going back in after this,” Picarelli said.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Some Trump rivals rally to his side as possible charges loom
Rescue workers stand next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador,...
Ecuador earthquake kills at least 12, causes wide damage
A Tennessee man reportedly impersonated an officer by stopping a vehicle and conducting a...
Man accused of impersonating police officer, pulling people over with flashing lights
Former President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday, as N.Y. law enforcement...
Former Pres. Trump expects indictment, calls for protests
A 19-month-old is dead following a house fire in Lee County.
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard