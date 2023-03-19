Braving the Cold for Only a Couple More Days!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you thought that yesterday was a cold day in the Valley, well I have news for you. Sunday will feature more sunshine, but not much warmth; highs peak in the low 50s today compared to the mid-50s we saw yesterday. It will also be breezy today which will make the already cold temperatures feel more bitter. The cold sticks with us for the first day of spring (tomorrow) as well! The freeze watch is in place for tomorrow morning because temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s to start Monday. Even though tomorrow will not feel like spring, it will will feel like summer by the end of the week. Temperatures will steadily increase each day next week by about 5 to 10 degrees! This will bring the Valley back to the 80s by Thursday. The workweek will feature mostly sunny conditions every single day until a small rain chance returns Friday.

