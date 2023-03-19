Business Break
Cold Night Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
The last night of winter going strong with freeze warnings for the Valley and temps in the...
The last night of winter going strong with freeze warnings for the Valley and temps in the upper 20s.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready to bundle up again if you’re headed out early tomorrow because the start of spring will bring temps in the 20s and freeze warnings throughout the Valley! The rest of the first day of spring will be breezy but overall sunny and a smidge warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Highs will continue to increase a few degrees each day for the rest of the week, resting in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. This warm up will be brought on by high pressure keeping us nice and dry until Friday night when a cold front moves through. The other factor bringing us warmer temperatures will be a southerly flow bringing in warm, moist air to the southeast. This could cause some issues as the front moves through Friday night, since there will be added energy for thunderstorms to grow. We will watch this throughout the rest of the week, but for now enjoy the nice, dry days and gradually warmer afternoons!

