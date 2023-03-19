Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 shot in Auburn

On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots...
On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots in the 100 Block of Brannon Avenue.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a person in Auburn.

On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots in the 100 Block of Brannon Avenue. As officers were responding, a victim arrived at the emergency room at the East Alabama Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, 38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails was arrested for attempted murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured

Latest News

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-185 NB in Troup Co.
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-185 NB in Troup Co.
Police presence on Fountain Court in Columbus
Police presence on Fountain Court in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
There is currently a police presence near Hamilton Road in Columbus.
Police presence near Hamilton Rd. in Columbus