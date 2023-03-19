Business Break
Man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 shot in Opelika

On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots...
On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots in the 100 Block of Brannon Avenue.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a person in Opelika.

On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots in the 100 Block of Brannon Avenue. As officers were responding, a victim arrived at the emergency room at the East Alabama Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, 38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails was arrested for attempted murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
One person shot, injured in aggravated assault in LaGrange
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
