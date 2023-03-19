Man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 shot in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a person in Opelika.

On March 18, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Opelika officers responded to a report of gun shots in the 100 Block of Brannon Avenue. As officers were responding, a victim arrived at the emergency room at the East Alabama Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, 38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails was arrested for attempted murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

