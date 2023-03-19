Business Break
One person shot, injured in aggravated assault in LaGrange

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On March 17, at approximately 5:00 PM, officials responded to the 100 block West Cannon Street in reference to a person that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who advised he had been shot during the commission of an armed robbery that occurred on Bell Street by the suspect, identified as Tiequavious Hines and another unknown male.

The victim had injuries to his face and left arm which were not life threatening.

Hines was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of firearm during commission of certain crimes.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call (706) 883-2603.

