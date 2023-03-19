Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to rein in turmoil
Police presence on Fountain Court in Columbus
Police presence on Fountain Court in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
There is currently a police presence near Hamilton Road in Columbus.
Police presence near Hamilton Rd. in Columbus