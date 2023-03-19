Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Fountain Court in Columbus.

Columbus police are on scene at the Country Inn & Suites hotel on Fountain Court - across from the Welcome Center on Williams Road in north Columbus.

Our crews say evidence markers are on the ground with crime scene tape blocking the hotel entrance.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information on this scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

