Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men from Alabama are behind bars after shots were fired into the air outside of Longboards Restaurant and Bar Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Officials tell NewsChannel 7, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday mutual aid units near Longboards on Thomas Drive heard gunshots in the overflow parking lot of the establishment.

PCBPD and other agencies responded, and when they arrived mutual aid units had detained three individuals from Alabama, who were then arrested.

After investigating law enforcement officials report the three were arguing with other people inside Longboards. They said the argument continued outside in the parking lot.

PCB Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said all three of them then got into a car and as they were leaving, discharged their firearms into the air.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

According to Talamantez the three individuals, Caleb Trosch, Daniel Hunter Jr., and Jason Wheat, were in possession of two AR-15-style pistols and one handgun.

Law enforcement reports all three made incriminating statements about their involvement in the incident and they were transported to the Bay County Jail.

Charges include:

Trosch - discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.

Hunter - discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm.

Wheat - carrying a concealed firearm.

In addition, PCBPD reports the three also face drug charges for possession of marijuana.

NewsChannel 7 is told video from inside the restaurant/bar is being reviewed, which could lead to the arrest of a fourth person. This incident is an active ongoing investigation.

