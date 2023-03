TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A small plane landed on I-185 in Troup County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office, a small plane made an emergency landing on I-185 northbound near the 36 mile marker close to Harris County.

They say the pilot reported engine failure and landed safely. No injuries were reported.

