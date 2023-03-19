Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men were arrested for an armed robbery at a River Road grocery store in Columbus.

On March 11, 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of River Road - Piggly Wiggly - concerning an armed robbery of the business.

Officers spoke with the night manager, Christian Barajas, who stated an unknown male entered the business, pointed a gun at him, and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

CPD’s Violent Crime Unit was called in to take lead on the case. A search warrant was executed at a location in Columbus and a large portion of the money was recovered along with other evidence from the robbery.

On March 17, probable cause was established to arrest the manager, 21-year-old Christian Barajas and 27-year-old Caleb Summar for armed robbery of the Piggly Wiggly.

Barajas and Summar are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Anyone with information on this case can contact Corporal Roy Green at 706-225-4261.

