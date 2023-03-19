Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are injured following a late night shooting in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Cusseta Road - at Elizabeth Canty Homes.

Authorities say two people were injured and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is still not known at this time.

