Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are injured following a late night shooting in Columbus.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Cusseta Road - at Elizabeth Canty Homes.
Authorities say two people were injured and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect is still not known at this time.
