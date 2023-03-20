Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Latest News

French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule
RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification
FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning