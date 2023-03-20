Another Cold Morning; Big Warm-Up Later This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We expect temperatures to dip down to the 20s and 30s early on Tuesday morning with the possibility of a frost or freeze in many spots. We will see a nice recovery in the afternoon with highs back in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect another mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with mid 70s for highs, and then the 80s return for Thursday and Friday - perhaps even the mid 80s in some spots. We expect dry weather all the way through this week, but our next storm system will impact the area for Saturday bringing a risk of rain and storms. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any strong to severe storms with this system - showers and some storms may be back again on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with the forecast remaining a bit unsettled with a 30-40% rain coverage along the way. We will see temperatures backing back down into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows as the rain moves in.

