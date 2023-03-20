Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Another Cold Morning; Big Warm-Up Later This Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We expect temperatures to dip down to the 20s and 30s early on Tuesday morning with the possibility of a frost or freeze in many spots. We will see a nice recovery in the afternoon with highs back in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect another mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with mid 70s for highs, and then the 80s return for Thursday and Friday - perhaps even the mid 80s in some spots. We expect dry weather all the way through this week, but our next storm system will impact the area for Saturday bringing a risk of rain and storms. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any strong to severe storms with this system - showers and some storms may be back again on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with the forecast remaining a bit unsettled with a 30-40% rain coverage along the way. We will see temperatures backing back down into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows as the rain moves in.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Latest News

After 20s and 30s, highs reach the 50s Monday.
Cold first day of spring
A cold start to spring this year, but it'll feel more like late spring in a few days!
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
The last night of winter going strong with freeze warnings for the Valley and temps in the...
Cold Night Ahead
3-Day Forecast AM
Braving the Cold for Only a Couple More Days!