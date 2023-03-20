Azaleas bloom in Callaway Gardens, over 700 varieties of Azalea blooms

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - New blooms can be seen in Callaway Gardens.

Azaleas have been blooming at Callaway for 65 years, and there are over 700 different varieties of Azaleas - totaling to over 4,000 Azaleas.

“The garden is alive right now with beautiful pink, white and red - so many colors guests can enjoy throughout the garden,” said Rachael McConnell, marketing manager.

The Prunifolia Azalea is a summer-blooming native azalea growing naturally in a limited area within 100 miles of Callaway.

Azaleas are at their peak bloom now for a limited time, now through mid-April.

