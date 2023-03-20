Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Azaleas bloom in Callaway Gardens, over 700 varieties of Azalea blooms

Azaleas have been blooming at Callaway for 65 years, and there are over 700 different varieties...
Azaleas have been blooming at Callaway for 65 years, and there are over 700 different varieties of Azaleas - totaling to over 4,000 Azaleas.(WTVY)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - New blooms can be seen in Callaway Gardens.

Azaleas have been blooming at Callaway for 65 years, and there are over 700 different varieties of Azaleas - totaling to over 4,000 Azaleas.

“The garden is alive right now with beautiful pink, white and red - so many colors guests can enjoy throughout the garden,” said Rachael McConnell, marketing manager.

The Prunifolia Azalea is a summer-blooming native azalea growing naturally in a limited area within 100 miles of Callaway.

Azaleas are at their peak bloom now for a limited time, now through mid-April.  

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Latest News

Take the City: Harvest Day in the Chattahoochee Valley
Take the City: Harvest Day in the Chattahoochee Valley
FEMA reminds residents of last day to apply for assistance from January storms
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
WTVM to host 4th bi-annual free regional job fair, open to public
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors