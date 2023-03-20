Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Business Break
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved Harris County restaurant is temporarily shutting its doors.

According to a Facebook post, Luke’s Pub and Steakhouse is closing for an undetermined amount of time.

The steakhouse has been a Harris County staple for 27 years, according to the restaurant.

Below is the Facebook post from the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

