Chattahoochee Monsters coming to Golden Park this summer
By Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second Sunbelt Baseball League team will play at Golden Park this summer, Ignite Sports has announced. The Chattahoochee Monsters, formerly the Choccolocco Monsters, will play alongside the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots.

“Having the Monsters at Golden Park creates more baseball opportunities right here in the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Chattahoochee Monsters President and General Manager Scott Brand. “It increases the attraction for top-level college baseball talent, and also gives fans more opportunities to watch the stars of tomorrow compete every day.”

Both the Monsters and Chatt-a-Hoots are owned and operated by Ignite Sports, the same organization that runs the Columbus River Dragons.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have much more on this announcement tonight at 6/5c.

