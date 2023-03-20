Chattahoochee Monsters coming to Golden Park this summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second Sunbelt Baseball League team will play at Golden Park this summer, Ignite Sports has announced. The Chattahoochee Monsters, formerly the Choccolocco Monsters, will play alongside the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots.

“Having the Monsters at Golden Park creates more baseball opportunities right here in the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Chattahoochee Monsters President and General Manager Scott Brand. “It increases the attraction for top-level college baseball talent, and also gives fans more opportunities to watch the stars of tomorrow compete every day.”

Both the Monsters and Chatt-a-Hoots are owned and operated by Ignite Sports, the same organization that runs the Columbus River Dragons.

Big things coming to the Fountain City!Golden Park will host two teams come summertime! Not only will the @HootsOnFirst call it home, but Scott Brand is introducing the Chattahoochee Monsters!

