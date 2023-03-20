Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cold first day of spring

Tyler’s forecast
A cold start to spring this year, but it'll feel more like late spring in a few days!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some weather whiplash this week! After a cold start to the workweek, it will be a rather toasty end to the workweek as we stay mostly dry.

Lots of sun on this Monday. After a morning freeze in the 20s and low 30s, we’ll slowly warm up through the day. We’ll be in the 40s by early afternoon and mid to upper 50s by late afternoon. More clouds at times to end the day.

Spring officially begins late this afternoon. Even though the calendar says it'll be spring, it...
Spring officially begins late this afternoon. Even though the calendar says it'll be spring, it won't feel like it until later in the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight. Cold with areas of frost possible, especially if the sky clears any. Lows mostly between 32 and 35 degrees early Tuesday. From there, it gets warmer!

We'll be in the low to mid 30s Tuesday morning with areas of frost possible.
We'll be in the low to mid 30s Tuesday morning with areas of frost possible.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 60s.

We’ll have 40s to start Wednesday followed by highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds once again.

As a ridge of high pressure and a warmer breeze out of the south takes over, temperatures warm up significantly as the week goes on. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday!

The spring feel kicks in mid to late week when it will actually feel more like May!
The spring feel kicks in mid to late week when it will actually feel more like May!(Source: WTVM Weather)

It is forecast to stay dry through most of Friday. However, a chance of scattered showers returns Friday night into early Saturday. We may see showers at time early next week. By then, it’ll be just a little cooler, but temperatures will be near to slightly above average.

A significant warm up arrives Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs...
A significant warm up arrives Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs even next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power generic
Georgia Power offering utility assistance for renters
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus, 1 person injured

Latest News

A cold start to spring this year, but it'll feel more like late spring in a few days!
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
The last night of winter going strong with freeze warnings for the Valley and temps in the...
Cold Night Ahead
3-Day Forecast AM
Braving the Cold for Only a Couple More Days!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Cold Sunday Ahead; Warmer Mid to Late Week