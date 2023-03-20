Cold first day of spring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some weather whiplash this week! After a cold start to the workweek, it will be a rather toasty end to the workweek as we stay mostly dry.

Lots of sun on this Monday. After a morning freeze in the 20s and low 30s, we’ll slowly warm up through the day. We’ll be in the 40s by early afternoon and mid to upper 50s by late afternoon. More clouds at times to end the day.

Spring officially begins late this afternoon. Even though the calendar says it'll be spring, it won't feel like it until later in the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight. Cold with areas of frost possible, especially if the sky clears any. Lows mostly between 32 and 35 degrees early Tuesday. From there, it gets warmer!

We'll be in the low to mid 30s Tuesday morning with areas of frost possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 60s.

We’ll have 40s to start Wednesday followed by highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds once again.

As a ridge of high pressure and a warmer breeze out of the south takes over, temperatures warm up significantly as the week goes on. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday!

The spring feel kicks in mid to late week when it will actually feel more like May! (Source: WTVM Weather)

It is forecast to stay dry through most of Friday. However, a chance of scattered showers returns Friday night into early Saturday. We may see showers at time early next week. By then, it’ll be just a little cooler, but temperatures will be near to slightly above average.

A significant warm up arrives Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs even next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

