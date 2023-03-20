‘Communities of Peace’ working to combat violence in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of the uptick in violent crimes across the Chattahoochee Valley, a group of men will unite to stand against gun violence.

They’re calling it ‘Communities of Peace’ or COP.

Headed up by James Curry, COP’s goal is to bring people of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds together to put boots on the ground across crime-ridden neighborhoods.

Curry says he and his volunteers are not originally from Columbus, but they are done sitting back and watching the city’s deterioration.

He explains the group is not backed by any city funding, and they are simply taking action because they feel called to do so.

“I came here 20 years ago, and this wasn’t happening. I fell in love with Columbus, Georgia. Now, it’s a totally different place. We realize there’s a problem. The natives of this place, it’s like they’re afraid to do something. They’re afraid to step out... that of which we’re not,” said Curry.

The group is meeting at a location in Midtown Columbus on March 21.

