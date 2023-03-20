Business Break
Eufaula man dead after hit by vehicle on South Eufaula Ave.

Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

According to officials, on March 19, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on South Eufaula Avenue.

At 7:59 PM, the Eufaula Communications Division received 911 calls to the 1000 block of South Eufaula Avenue in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

According to Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman, the victim has been identified as 64-year-old James Curtis Flemming, of Eufaula.

The crash is under investigation by the Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit.

Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Police presence on Fountain Court in Columbus
1 man injured in shooting on Fountain Court in Columbus
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus

Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
WTVM to host 4th bi-annual free regional job fair, open to public
Small plane makes emergency landing on I-185 NB in Troup Co.
1 man injured in shooting on Fountain Court in Columbus