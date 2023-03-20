Eufaula man dead after hit by vehicle on South Eufaula Ave.
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
According to officials, on March 19, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on South Eufaula Avenue.
At 7:59 PM, the Eufaula Communications Division received 911 calls to the 1000 block of South Eufaula Avenue in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
According to Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman, the victim has been identified as 64-year-old James Curtis Flemming, of Eufaula.
The crash is under investigation by the Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit.
