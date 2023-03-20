FEMA reminds residents of last day to apply for assistance from January storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - FEMA reminds residents affected by the January tornadoes about the last day to apply for assistance.

According to the organization, March 20 is the last day to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance if your property suffered damages due to the storms.

Residents must live in the following counties,

Butts

Henry

Jasper

Meriwether

Newton

Pike

Spalding

Troup

Click here to apply or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

