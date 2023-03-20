Business Break
FEMA reminds residents of last day to apply for assistance from January storms

(Atlanta News First)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - FEMA reminds residents affected by the January tornadoes about the last day to apply for assistance.

According to the organization, March 20 is the last day to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance if your property suffered damages due to the storms.

Residents must live in the following counties,

  • Butts
  • Henry
  • Jasper
  • Meriwether
  • Newton
  • Pike
  • Spalding
  • Troup

Click here to apply or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

