Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The police department conducted an underage alcohol purchase detail at 19 businesses around Columbus.

After the detail, five people were arrested for selling to minors.

The operation was conducted on March 17, after the Special Operations Unit received multiple complaints regarding local businesses selling alcohol to minors.

Five of the 19 businesses were found to be in violation of Georgia’s alcohol laws:

  • Mr. B’s Liquor Store (13th Street)
  • 1120 Package Store (Talbotton Road)
  • Peachtree Package Store (Warm Springs Road)
  • Marathon Gas Station (Warm Springs Road)
  • D & D Package Store (Moon Road)

The following suspects were arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor and issued a Recorder’s Court date of April 25:

  • Jessica Ray, 34
  • Abhishek Sharma, 28
  • Carey Morris, 48
  • Tejasundara Ramaiah Yenigandla, 25
  • Kartikkumar Patel, 28

“The community spoke and we listened. Operations like this are necessary and will continue to help protect the children of Columbus and ensure everyone is complying with the law,” said Chief Freddie Blackmon. “Thanks to the men and women of the Columbus Police Department who teamed up with our partners at Fort Benning to make this a successful operation.”

The remaining 14 businesses involved in the operation were found in compliance with the law.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

